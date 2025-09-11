Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 1330 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more

Samsung has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, the Galaxy F17 5G. The new device comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display, OneUI 7, IP54 rating, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will compete against the likes of Realme P3, Infinix Note 50s, and Vivo T4x in the sub- ₹15,000 price segment.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price: The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. As part of the launch offer, Samsung is providing a ₹500 discount when making the payment using HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions.

The phone comes in Violet Pop and Neo Black color options. It will be available to buy from Samsung's own website, Flipkart, and retail stores starting from today.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Specifications: The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone comes with a thickness of 7.5mm and weighs in at 192 grams. It comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

The new Samsung device is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor based on a 5nm process, along with a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. It is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

On the optics side, the F17 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens. It houses a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 with a promise of 6 years of additional OS updates and 6 years of security patches.