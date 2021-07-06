Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched in India. The new smartphone has been priced in the mid-range segment. The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched at a price of ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹14,499. The sale of the new Samsung Galaxy F22 will begin on 13 July at 12 PM via Flipkart and Samsung's official store. The device has already been listed on Flipkart.

The device will be available in two colours: Denim Black and Denim Blue.

Features

The new Galaxy F22 is the fourth smartphone in the F-series. The device sports a notched display and a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary camera comes with a 48MP lens. The quad-camera setup also comes with 8MP Ultra Wide lens, 2MP Macro lens, 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 13MP unit.

The display is a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Another big selling point of the new Galaxy F22 is the battery unit. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6000mAH battery. The device comes with a 15W charging support.

The phone also gets a microSD card slot which can support cards of up to 1 TB. In terms of processing power, the smartphone is expected to come equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports face unlock.

