Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India: Price, features, other details

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has been launched at a price of ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹14,499. The sale of the new Samsung Galaxy F22 will begin on 13 July at 12 PM via Flipkart and Samsung's official store. The device has already been listed on Flipkart.