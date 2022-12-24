Samsung has released the latest Android update to Galaxy F23 phone. The One UI 5 custom skin is based on Android 13 operating system. The update brings firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 to the device. It is about 2.7GB in size and also upgrades the Android security patch level to November 2022 on Samsung Galaxy F23 .

As reported by Sammobile, the update is rolling out to users in India as an over the air (OTA) update. Here’s how to download the update

- Go to Settings on your smartphone

- Scroll down to Software updates

- Here, check if your device has received the update.

- If yes, then tap on Download and install

Samsung One UI 5 allows users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. The UI 5.0 comes with new features and visual changes like new notification icons and notification interfaces. It also brings stackable widget support, Bixby Text Call, new multitasking gestures, among others

Samsung Galaxy F23 was launched in March this year. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and has a 120Hz FHD+ display. It has a 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display protection.

The Galaxy F23 5G phone is equipped with a 50MP triple camera set up on the back. The primary sensor is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone is offered in two RAM models – 4GB and 6GB. The handset comes with 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded further using a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy F23 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a 25 W fast charging support. It has three colour variants – Aqua Blue, Copper Blush and Forest Green. The device comes with a Voice Focus system that eliminate the loud background noise during voice and video calls.