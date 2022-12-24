Samsung Galaxy F23 receives Android 13 update: How to download2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 04:56 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy F23 was launched in March this year. It is a budget category phone that comes powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G processor
Samsung has released the latest Android update to Galaxy F23 phone. The One UI 5 custom skin is based on Android 13 operating system. The update brings firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 to the device. It is about 2.7GB in size and also upgrades the Android security patch level to November 2022 on Samsung Galaxy F23.