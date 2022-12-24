Samsung Galaxy F23 receives Android 13 update: How to download

Samsung One UI 5 allows users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. The UI 5.0 comes with new features and visual changes like new notification icons and notification interfaces. It also brings stackable widget support, Bixby Text Call, new multitasking gestures, among others