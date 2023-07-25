Samsung Galaxy F34 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, to feature 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, to feature 120Hz refresh rate1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy F34 5G in India, featuring a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera for high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos. The smartphone will also offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung has announced to launch the Galaxy F34 5G in India soon. The smartphone, as revealed by the company, will come with revolutionary 50MP (OIS) no shake camera to ‘redefine smartphone photography’. Samsung has not revealed the launch date of Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, but it is likely that the handset may launch soon in the country.
