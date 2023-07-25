Samsung Galaxy F34 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, to feature 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung has announced to launch the Galaxy F34 5G in India soon. The smartphone, as revealed by the company, will come with revolutionary 50MP (OIS) no shake camera to ‘redefine smartphone photography’. Samsung has not revealed the launch date of Samsung Galaxy F34 5G , but it is likely that the handset may launch soon in the country.

The smartphone will be available via Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Samsung says that Galaxy F34 5G will offer an ‘unparalleled viewing experience’ with 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The phone’s screen will be equipped with Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness.

On the camera front, the handset will feature a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will also sport the Fun Mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera. The smartphone will come with another revolutionary camera feature, called Single Take to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

The device will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge watching. Samsung claims that the Galaxy F34 5G will last up to 2 days.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming week. The event is scheduled for July 26, 2023. It is likely that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series may launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean company has recently released a teaser video suggesting a new hint design for its foldable series.

Samsung is rumored to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, the upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is presently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to photography, it seems likely that the phone will retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup.