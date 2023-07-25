Samsung Galaxy F34 5G confirmed to launch in India soon, to feature 120Hz refresh rate

On the camera front, the handset will feature a 50MP (OIS) no shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will also sport the Fun Mode with 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera. The smartphone will come with another revolutionary camera feature, called Single Take to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.