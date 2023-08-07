Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuts in India. Check price, specs and features

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has launched its Galaxy F34 5G in India. The smartphone features a 6.46-inch 120Hz sAMOLED display, is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC, and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It boasts a 6,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and various bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India

In India, the Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two variants: one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 18,999, and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, available for Rs. 20,999. Interested customers can place pre-orders on Flipkart, with the earliest delivery scheduled for August 12th.

During the phone purchase, ICICI Bank credit card holders can enjoy a no-cost EMI plan starting at Rs. 2,111. Additionally, some customers may be eligible for instant discounts up to Rs. 1,000 if they use ICICI or Kotak Bank cards. Other bank offers are also available, subject to meeting specific conditions. The Galaxy F34 5G is available in two confirmed color options - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specifications and features

The Galaxy F34 5G features a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 398 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

For optics, the Galaxy F34 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the rear. These sensors are vertically arranged in three circular slots on the top left of the back panel, along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera sensor positioned in a center-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Galaxy F34 is equipped with a sizable 6,000mAh battery and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It offers support for 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. With dimensions of 161.7mm x 77.2mm x 8.8mm, the handset weighs 208 grams.