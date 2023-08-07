Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuts in India. Check price, specs and features

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuts in India. Check price, specs and features1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G in India with 6.46-inch display, Exynos 1280 SoC, 50MP camera, and 6,000mAh battery. Prices start at Rs. 18,999.
Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has launched its Galaxy F34 5G in India. The smartphone features a 6.46-inch 120Hz sAMOLED display, is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC, and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It boasts a 6,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and various bank offers.