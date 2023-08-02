Samsung has announced to expand its F series smartphone range in India with the launch of Galaxy F34 5G. As revealed by the company, the all-new Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be unveiled in the country on August 7.

The smartphone maker has also revealed some of the specifications and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F34 5G. The handset will boast of features such as 50MP no shake camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED screen and a ‘segment-leading’ 6,000mAh battery.

Here’s a look at the features of Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be equipped with a triple camera system on the back. There will be a 50MP no shake camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). The feature is claimed to eliminate blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Another camera feature coming with the Galaxy F34 5G is the nightography feature, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots.

The Galaxy F34 5G will also sport a Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects. The smartphone will come with another camera feature called the Single Take that can capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will feature a premium and signature Galaxy design. It will be offered in two new colours - Electric Black and Mystic Green.

The device will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will come protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The phone’s screen will also feature Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness with blue light protection.

On the battery front, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F34 5G handset will house a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that the device will offer a battery life that will last up to 2 days, GalaxyF34 5G will let users stay connected, entertained, and productive without interruption.

Voice Focus feature, Dolby Atmos speakers and Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay feature are other features expected on the phone. Samsung will provide up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates for Galaxy F34 5G.