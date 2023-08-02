Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launch on August 7, to feature 120Hz screen and 6,000mAh battery2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Samsung to launch Galaxy F34 5G in India on August 7, featuring a 50MP camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung has announced to expand its F series smartphone range in India with the launch of Galaxy F34 5G. As revealed by the company, the all-new Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be unveiled in the country on August 7.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×