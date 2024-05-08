Samsung Galaxy F55 5G set to launch in India, Flipkart teases design and colors: What to expect
Samsung announced the imminent arrival of the Galaxy F55 5G in India, available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black with vegan leather finish. The phone boasts a sleek profile, triple rear camera setup, and flashlight for visual appeal.
Samsung has officially announced the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G in the Indian market, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart teasing consumers with glimpses of the smartphone's design and color options. Set to debut soon, the Galaxy F55 5G will be available in at least two color variants featuring a vegan leather finish, namely Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.