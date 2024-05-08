Samsung announced the imminent arrival of the Galaxy F55 5G in India, available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black with vegan leather finish. The phone boasts a sleek profile, triple rear camera setup, and flashlight for visual appeal.

Samsung has officially announced the imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G in the Indian market, with a dedicated microsite on Flipkart teasing consumers with glimpses of the smartphone's design and color options. Set to debut soon, the Galaxy F55 5G will be available in at least two color variants featuring a vegan leather finish, namely Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is touted as the slimmest and lightest vegan leather phone of the year, showcasing a sleek profile adorned with a triple rear camera setup, each lens encased within a distinctive circular ring. Accompanying the camera array is a flashlight, adding to the smartphone's visual appeal.

While specific launch details and specifications remain under wraps, it was speculated earlier that the Galaxy F55 5G will be unveiled in the first week of May, with Flipkart serving as the exclusive sales platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a Gadgets360 report, a notable tipster suggested that the device could be available in multiple configurations. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to retail at Rs. 26,999, while higher-tier variants with increased storage capacity and RAM will command higher price points.

Drawing parallels to the Samsung Galaxy C55, which recently debuted in China, the Galaxy F55 5G is anticipated to offer similar specifications. The Galaxy C55 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Noteworthy features could include a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 50MP selfie shooter, and a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

As anticipation builds for the official launch, consumers eagerly await further details on Samsung's latest addition to its smartphone lineup, promising cutting-edge technology and innovative design elements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!