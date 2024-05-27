Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy F55 5G with Snpadragon 7 Gen 1 chipset launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G with Snpadragon 7 Gen 1 chipset launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Livemint

Samsung launches F55 5G smartphone at 26,999 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display.

Drawing parallels to the Samsung Galaxy C55, which recently debuted in China, the Galaxy F55 5G is anticipated to offer similar specifications.

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone in the F series, the F55 5G at a starting price of 26,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and also features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India:

The Galaxy F55 is priced at 26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Moreover, Samsung is also providing a 2,000 instant discount for users who make the payment using HDFC, Axis, ICICI bank cards. The phone will go on first sale at 7PM on May 27 on Flipkart, Samsung's own website and select retail outlets.

