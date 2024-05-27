Samsung has launched its latest smartphone in the F series, the F55 5G at a starting price of ₹26,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and also features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G price in India: The Galaxy F55 is priced at ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Moreover, Samsung is also providing a ₹2,000 instant discount for users who make the payment using HDFC, Axis, ICICI bank cards. The phone will go on first sale at 7PM on May 27 on Flipkart, Samsung's own website and select retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!