Recently launched mid-range smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy F62 will be available offline from 22 February, Monday, exclusively in Reliance Digital and My Jio stores across the country.

Available at a starting price of ₹21,499, the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone also comes with discounts and cashback offers, which the customers can avail of at the designated stores.

The offers on Samsung's latest smartphone comprises ₹2,500 ICICI Bank instant discount on debit and credit cards or an instant discount of up to ₹2,500 on Citibank credit card EMI on both the smartphone variants – the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant, which costs ₹21,499 and the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage high-end variant, which comes at a price tag of ₹23,499.

Furthermore, Jio customers who choose to purchase the Samsung Galaxy F62 at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores can avail themselves of other exclusive offers during the launch at offline store, including benefits worth ₹10,000, Reliance Digital said in a statement. These benefits include an instant cashback of ₹3,000 on a prepaid recharge of the ₹349 plan and vouchers worth ₹7,000 from partner brands. This offer is applicable to new and existing Jio subscribers.

For online purchase, the device is available via Samsung’s official store as well as from Flipkart and Reliance Digital online store. The device will be available in three colours: Laser Blue, Laser Grey and Laser Green.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched on 15 February 2021. The device comes with an Exynos 7nm chipset and is priced in the premium mid-range range. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup and hole-punch display.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED screen. The device is powered by Exynos 9825 SoC which the company claims is best in the segment. The processor has been assisted by ARM Mali G76 MP12 GPU. One of the biggest USPs of the new phone is the 7000mAh battery. The phone also gets a 25 W USB Type-C fast charger.

The primary sensor in the quad-camera setup is a 64MP lens. The device comes with a 32MP front-facing sensor with 4K recording capability. The primary camera setup also gets 5MP Macro lens, 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone comes with Android 11 operating system and furnished with OneUI 3.1

Speaking on the partnership, Brian Bade, Chief Executive - Reliance Digital said, “We are very excited to be the only offline partners bringing the Samsung Galaxy F62 to customers across India. Our large network of Reliance Digital & My Jio stores will allow customers across the country to be the first to experience and buy the phone."

