Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Price, specs and more

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70e 5G in India on Monday, marking the debut of its new Galaxy F70 series. The budget focused smartphone will be available through Flipkart and Samsung’s online store later this month.

Price and availability The Galaxy F70e 5G starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. A higher 6GB RAM model with the same storage capacity is priced at Rs. 14,499.

Samsung is offering an introductory instant discount of Rs. 500. Sales begin on 17 February. The phone will be sold in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colour options.

Display and design The device features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The panel delivers a pixel density of 260ppi and supports up to 16 million colours.

On the outside, Samsung has added a leather finish rear panel for a more premium feel. The rear camera unit sits inside a pill shaped module, while the front uses a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie camera.

Performance and hardware Powering the phone is MediaTek’s octa core Dimensity 6300 chipset, clocked at up to 2.4GHz. It is paired with an ARM Mali G57 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Samsung claims the handset scores around 6,23,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, positioning it competitively within the entry level 5G segment. The phone offers 128GB of onboard storage.

Cameras The Galaxy F70e 5G carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50 megapixel primary sensor, supported by a 2 megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

For selfies and video calls, users get an 8 megapixel front camera.

Battery and software A major highlight is the 6,000mAh battery, designed to deliver extended usage between charges.

The phone runs Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on top. Notably, the company promises six years of operating system and security updates, a commitment rarely seen in this price bracket.

