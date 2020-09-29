Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 review: A more thoughtful approach to foldables

Samsung has some neat software tricks to take advantage of this, centered around its "Edge panels". This is a dock you pull out from the right of the phone, which can be customised and lists the most-used apps. You can pull out apps from here to use more than one at a time. You can even save app pairs, for things you use, side-by-side—like say Chrome and WhatsApp—and the phone will open those apps together on either side of the hinge.