Samsung Galaxy Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 launch date set for 9 July: Here's what to expect

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 in Brooklyn, showcasing new foldable devices including Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. The event will also reveal new smartwatches and the One UI 8 interface, along with updates on XR headsets.

Aman Gupta
Published24 Jun 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Samsung could also launch a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra this year
After months of leaks, Samsung has finally confirmed the dates for the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to see the unveiling of the next generation of the Korean smartphone maker's foldable devices, as well as a couple of other nifty accessory additions. Unpacked 2025 will take place in Brooklyn, New York, on 9 July at 7:30 pm IST, and will be streamed live on the company's website and official YouTube channels.

Although Samsung has not officially revealed the names of the devices that will be launched at the July Unpacked event, the timing of the event, along with the multiple teasers that have emerged in recent days, almost confirms what can be expected from the upcoming event.

 

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect?

Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at this year's Unpacked event. Moreover, if rumors turn out to be true, there could also be a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra that could be showcased at this year's event.

The Z Fold 7 is expected to be significatnly lighter than the last generation with latest leaks suggesting that the phone could weigh in around 215g, making it 24g lighter than the Z Fold 6. Moreover, the upcoming foldable is also expected to come with a larger 6.5 inch cover display and a 8.2 inch inner display.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also expected to reveal the next generation of its smartwatch lineup which could include the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung could also try to move beyond its One UI7 rollout fiasco with the introduction of the new OneUI 8 UI at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025. AI is again expected to be a buzz word at this year's unpacked and Samsung could showcase its news AI features in Brooklyn.

The company could also give some much needed updates on the its new XR headsets that are under development with Project Moohan.

 
