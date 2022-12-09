Expanding its range of entry-level phones in India, Samsung has launched Galaxy M04. The smartphone’s webpage has appeared on e-commerce site Amazon with its key specifications and price. The handset will pack up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage capacity.

As per Amazon webpage, Samsung Galaxy M04 will come with a starting price of ₹8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will go on sale in the country on December 16, 2022 at 12pm. Samsung Galaxy M04 will be available in India via Amazon and Samsung India official website.

Samsung Galaxy M04 features

Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on the company’s own One UI based on Android 12 operating system. The company promises two years of OS upgrades for Galaxy M04.

The handset offers up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. It will be available with up to 128GB internal storage capacity that is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. For optics, Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back. The phone features a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.

For selfies, the handset boasts of a 5MP camera at the front. Samsung Galaxy M04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 10watt charging adapter. For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There is no fingerprint sensor on Samsung Galaxy M04. But comes with face unlock biometric support. Black and Green are two colour variants of Samsung Galaxy M04.

In a related news, Samsung has started rolling out Android 13 based One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy phones. The latest customised UI allows Samsung Galaxy owners to set background images with a wider range of patterns, designs, and colours, as per a report. It also lets users choose from a host of present images, gallery photos, and dynamic lock screens all in one place.