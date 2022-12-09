Samsung Galaxy M04 entry-level phone debuts in India: Feature and other details1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:06 PM IST
- As per Amazon webpage, Samsung Galaxy M04 will come with a starting price of ₹8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.
Expanding its range of entry-level phones in India, Samsung has launched Galaxy M04. The smartphone’s webpage has appeared on e-commerce site Amazon with its key specifications and price. The handset will pack up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage capacity.