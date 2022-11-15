Samsung Galaxy M04 may launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Samsung may expand its Galaxy M series smartphone range in India soon. The company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M04 in the country as the handset’s official support page is live. As per the support page, the smartphone will come with model number SM-M045F. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the handset will be a rebranded model of Galaxy A04e that is already available in global markets.

