Samsung Galaxy M04 may launch soon: Here's what we know so far1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 06:37 PM IST
- A report says that the Samsung Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support.
Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M series smartphone range in India soon. The South Korean company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M04 in the country. According to a report by the news agency IANS, the handset may debut next week. The report says that the Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support. Using this feature, users will be able to expand the RAM on the phone.