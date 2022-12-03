Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M series smartphone range in India soon. The South Korean company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M04 in the country. According to a report by the news agency IANS, the handset may debut next week. The report says that the Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support. Using this feature, users will be able to expand the RAM on the phone.

Samsung calls this feature as RAM Plus. According to the report, users will be able to expand up to 8GB RAM on Samsung M04. The handset is tipped to be priced below ₹10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M04 expected features

Samsung Galaxy M04 is said to be backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The handset is rumoured to come powered by MediaTek’s entry-level Helio G35 chipset. It is likely to offer 4G connectivity.

The smartphone as per its previous Google Play Console listing is said to run on Android 12 operating system. It may have a large display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. As per reports, the device may feature a fingerprint scanner mounted on the power button on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is said to be a revamped version of Galaxy A04e. It is likely that the device may come with identical features and specifications as the Samsung Galaxy A04e.

The handset is expected to come with a 6.5-inch LCD screen that may offer HD+ resolution. The device may feature a water drop notch (Infinity-V display) at the front, housing the front camera. The smartphone may pack 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the smartphone may offer a dual camera system at the back. The setup may consist of a 13MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Colour options of the smartphone may include Black, Orange Copper, and Light Blue.