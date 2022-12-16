Samsung Galaxy M04 now available for purchase in India: Price and offers

Samsung Galaxy M04 now available for purchase in India: Price and offers1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy M04 is an entry-level phone that comes with a starting price of ₹9,499.
Samsung Galaxy M04 is now available in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
Samsung Galaxy M04 is now available in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 is an entry-level phone that comes with a starting price of ₹9,499. The handset has two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. These models are priced at ₹9,499 and ₹10,499, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased via Samsung online store along with Amazon and offline retail stores across the country.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 is an entry-level phone that comes with a starting price of ₹9,499. The handset has two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. These models are priced at ₹9,499 and ₹10,499, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased via Samsung online store along with Amazon and offline retail stores across the country.
Samsung is giving a discount of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase. The offer is available on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.
Samsung is giving a discount of ₹1,000 on the phone’s purchase. The offer is available on SBI Bank credit and debit cards.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on the company’s own One UI based on Android 12 operating system. Samsung promises two years of OS upgrades for Galaxy M04.
The Samsung Galaxy M04 phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on the company’s own One UI based on Android 12 operating system. Samsung promises two years of OS upgrades for Galaxy M04.
The handset offers up to 4GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. It comes in two storage capacities - 64GB and 128GB. Samsung Galaxy M04 is a dual SIM phone that comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.
The handset offers up to 4GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. It comes in two storage capacities - 64GB and 128GB. Samsung Galaxy M04 is a dual SIM phone that comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.
To perform camera duties, Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back. The phone offers a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.
To perform camera duties, Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with a dual camera setup at the back. The phone offers a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro camera and an LED flash.
At the front, the handset boasts of a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy M04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers a 10watt charging adapter. Although there is no fingerprint sensor on Samsung Galaxy M04, it comes with face unlock biometric support.
At the front, the handset boasts of a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy M04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers a 10watt charging adapter. Although there is no fingerprint sensor on Samsung Galaxy M04, it comes with face unlock biometric support.
Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green are two colour variants of Samsung Galaxy M04. For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green are two colour variants of Samsung Galaxy M04. For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.