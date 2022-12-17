Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Nokia C31: How new entry-level phones compare

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M04 smartphone in India which is now available for purchase. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system. It is offered in two storage models and comes with a starting price of 9,499.

Earlier this week, HMD Global-owned Nokia also introduced Nokia C31 in the country. The smartphone features Google powered cameras and also runs on Android 12 operating system. The handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10 watt charging. It is priced at 9,999 onwards which is 500 extra than the Samsung Galaxy M04.

If you are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone and is wondering how the two new phones from Samsung and Nokia compares, then here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the devices

SpecificationsNokia C31Samsung Galaxy M04
Display6.74-inch 2.5D glass display6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 720x1600p resolution
RAM4GB3GB, 4GB
ProcessorOcta-core processor with 32GB and 64GB storage optionsMediaTek Helio P35 processor with 64GB and 128GB
Front camera5MP5MP
Rear camera13MP+2MP+2MP13MP+2MP
Battery5,050mAh battery with 10watt fast charging5,000mAh
Operating systemAndroid 12One UI based on Android 12
Colour variantsCharcoal and MintShadow Blue and Sea Glass Green
Price 9,999 onwards 9,499 onwards
