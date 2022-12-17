Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M04 smartphone in India which is now available for purchase. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system. It is offered in two storage models and comes with a starting price of ₹9,499.

Earlier this week, HMD Global-owned Nokia also introduced Nokia C31 in the country. The smartphone features Google powered cameras and also runs on Android 12 operating system. The handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10 watt charging. It is priced at ₹9,999 onwards which is ₹500 extra than the Samsung Galaxy M04.

If you are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone and is wondering how the two new phones from Samsung and Nokia compares, then here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the devices