Samsung Galaxy M04 vs Nokia C31: How new entry-level phones compare

Samsung Galaxy M04 powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system
Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M04 smartphone in India which is now available for purchase. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on Samsung One UI based on Android 12 operating system. It is offered in two storage models and comes with a starting price of ₹9,499.
Earlier this week, HMD Global-owned Nokia also introduced Nokia C31 in the country. The smartphone features Google powered cameras and also runs on Android 12 operating system. The handset is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with 10 watt charging. It is priced at ₹9,999 onwards which is ₹500 extra than the Samsung Galaxy M04.
If you are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone and is wondering how the two new phones from Samsung and Nokia compares, then here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the devices
|Specifications
|Nokia C31
|Samsung Galaxy M04
|Display
|6.74-inch 2.5D glass display
|6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 720x1600p resolution
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB, 4GB
|Processor
|Octa-core processor with 32GB and 64GB storage options
|MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 64GB and 128GB
|Front camera
|5MP
|5MP
|Rear camera
|13MP+2MP+2MP
|13MP+2MP
|Battery
|5,050mAh battery with 10watt fast charging
|5,000mAh
|Operating system
|Android 12
|One UI based on Android 12
|Colour variants
|Charcoal and Mint
|Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green
|Price
|₹9,999 onwards
|₹9,499 onwards
