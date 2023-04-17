Samsung released the Galaxy M14 5G in India, which was first introduced earlier this year in Ukraine. The smartphone, belonging to the M-series, features Samsung's proprietary 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and is anticipated to provide superior battery life among its peers in the same category due to its substantial 6,000mAh battery. With the launch of several smartphones this year, Samsung is also predicted to unveil additional cost-effective handsets in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Price in India

Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy M14 5G in India: the 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 13,490, and the 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 14,990. The smartphone comes in three different colours, namely Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver. Starting April 21 at 12pm IST, customers can buy the phone from the official Samsung website, Amazon, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The phone runs on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5 skin on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

This smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor featuring an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The device also features a 13-megapixel front camera in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging through the USB Type-C port.

It offers a Voice Focus feature to eliminate background noise during calls and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS, and the device weighs 206 grams with dimensions of 166.8mm x 77.2mm x 9.4mm.