Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts in India: Check price, specifications, more

Samsung released the Galaxy M14 5G in India, which was first introduced earlier this year in Ukraine. The smartphone, belonging to the M-series, features Samsung's proprietary 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and is anticipated to provide superior battery life among its peers in the same category due to its substantial 6,000mAh battery. With the launch of several smartphones this year, Samsung is also predicted to unveil additional cost-effective handsets in the near future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}