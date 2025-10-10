Subscribe

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G to launch in India on October 10: Expected price, specs and what to expect

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M17 5G in India on October 10. Expected to be priced under 15,000, the phone may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 1330 chip, 50MP triple camera, 13MP front sensor, and 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. 

Govind Choudhary
Published10 Oct 2025, 07:14 AM IST
Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India on October 10.
Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India on October 10.(Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India on October 10. The device is expected to succeed the Galaxy M16 5G, which debuted earlier this year in March. Ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed several key details, including the handset’s design, display, and camera setup.

Launch details and availability

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy M17 5G will arrive in India on October 10. Following its unveiling, the smartphone is expected to be available for purchase through Amazon, which has already set up a dedicated microsite highlighting the phone’s key features.

Expected price and specifications in India

Reports suggest that the Galaxy M17 5G will be priced under 15,000, positioning it within the competitive budget 5G smartphone segment. Its pricing is likely to mirror that of its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G, which launched at 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset will reportedly measure 7.5mm thick and come in two colour options — Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black.

Design-wise, the smartphone retains the familiar vertical pill-shaped camera island seen on the Galaxy M16 5G. Samsung has also confirmed an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability to the device.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Galaxy M17 5G is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset, the same 5nm processor that powers the Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G. The device could offer up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the software side, the handset is likely to run One UI 7 based on Android 15, complete with integrated AI features such as Google’s Circle to Search.

Camera setup

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M17 5G will carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

At the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera, expected to support AI-enhanced photography tools.

Battery and charging

While Samsung has not officially revealed the battery details, leaks indicate that the Galaxy M17 5G will likely house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

 
 
