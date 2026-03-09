Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G full specifications revealed ahead of 17 March India launch: here's what to expect

Samsung has officially unveiled its upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy M17e 5G. The latest device in the budget focused M series from the korean smartphone maker will debut on 17 March and is confirmed to pack a bigger battery, snooth display and new AI features.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G expected price and availability: Samsung has not yet confirmed the official pricing or storage variants for the Galaxy M17e 5G. The smartphone is slated for launch on March 17. When it hits the market, it will be available in two colour variants: Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue.

The phone should debut in the sub- ₹20,000 category, which would make it a rival of the upcoming iQOO Z11x, Realme C83 and Redmi 15C.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G specifications: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will come with support for Adaptive Brightness with High Brightness Mode (HBM) to automatically adjust visibility under direct sunlight. On the durability front, the M17e will feature IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the M17e 5G will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU. Samsung hasn't confirmed the RAM and storage variants of the device just yet.

The Galaxy M17e 5G will run on Samsung's One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. Moreover, Samsung has also committed to providing six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the device. The smartphone is packed with a massive 6000mAh battery but the exact charging speed hasn't been revealed yet.

Feature Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Display 6.7-inch HD+, 120Hz, HBM Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Rear Camera 50MP primary + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh Software Android 16 (One UI 8.0) Durability IP54 Thickness 8.2mm

As for optics, the phone will come with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy M17e 5G will measure just 8.2mm in thickness and feature a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back with a key island design. It will also come equipped with advanced AI features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search, alongside hardware-level security via Samsung Knox Vault.

