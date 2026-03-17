Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G with Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, launch offers and more

Samsung has expanded its budget-focused M series in India with the launch of Galaxy M17e 5G. The new smartphone comes with a massive battery, a smooth display, and OneUI 8.0 while coming in at under ₹15,000.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price and availability: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G comes in two colour variants: Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue. The smartphone is priced starting at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail an instant discount of ₹1,250 on the device.

The phone will be available to buy across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G specifications: The Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ Infinity-U LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate. On the durability front, the device boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be handle water splashes but not full submersion under water.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options, all packed with 128GB of internal storage. There is alsos an option to expand the memory up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy M17e 5G runs on Samsung's One UI 8.0 based on the latest Android 16 and the Korean smartphone maker is promising 6 years of OS updates and security patches with the phone.

Feature Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Display 6.7-inch HD+ LCD (720 x 1600), 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM & Storage 4GB / 6GB / 8GB + 128GB (Expandable up to 2TB) Rear Camera 50MP primary + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP Battery & Charging 6000mAh, 25W fast charging Software Android 16 (One UI 8.0) Durability IP54

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

To keep the device running, Samsung has packed the Galaxy M17e 5G with a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.