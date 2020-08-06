Samsung Galaxy M31s goes on sale today, Amazon Prime Day special offers

Samsung Galaxy M31s, follow up of M31, will go on its first sale today via Amazon and the Samsung website. Samsung Galaxy M31s was launched last week in India. Samsung states that the Galaxy M31s has received over 4 million ‘Notify Me’ requests on Amazon.in.

The smartphone has some power-packed features, including 6000 mAh battery with fast charger, 6.5" Infinity-O sAMOLED display and the 64MP Intelli-Cam camera experience with Single Take feature.

The smartphone has some power-packed features, including 6000 mAh battery with fast charger, 6.5" Infinity-O sAMOLED display and the 64MP Intelli-Cam camera experience with Single Take feature.

Samsung Galaxy M31s has 64MP Intelli-Cam features, new camera sensor (IMX 682), sAMOLED Infinity O Display, 25W in-box fast charger, Reverse Charging and Premium gradient design.

Galaxy M31s comes in two colours - Blue and Black. On Amazon.in, Galaxy M31s is available at INR19499 for the 6/128 GB memory variant and INR 21499 for the 8/128GB memory variant. Customers will get 6 months No Cost EMI and 10% instant discount on using HDFC Debit & Credit cards during Prime Day.

Galaxy M31s will also go on sale on Samsung.com and select retail stores starting today.

