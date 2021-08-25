Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India. Price, features, other details

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India. Price, features, other details1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP unit
Samsung India has launched the 5G version of Galaxy M32. The Galaxy smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and gets a quad camera setup.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G starts at a price of ₹20,999. The sale starts on 2 September from 12 PM. The phone will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which will be priced at ₹20,999 and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the pricing of which is yet to be announced. The memory is expandable to 1TB using a memory card.
Samsung India will also provide an instant discount of ₹2,000 on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI.
The phone will be available in two colours: Slate Black and Sky Blue.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP unit. Along with the primary lens, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13 MP unit.
The phone gets a 6.5-inch V-display with HD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a notch to house the front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5g gets a 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports 15W fast charge.
The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 12 5G bands. The South Korean company has promised 2 years of OS support. The device will come with Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1.
