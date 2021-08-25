Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India. Price, features, other details

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G starts at a price of ₹20,999. The sale starts on 2 September from 12 PM. The phone will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which will be priced at ₹20,999 and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the pricing of which is yet to be announced. The memory is expandable to 1TB using a memory card.

