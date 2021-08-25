Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India. Price, features, other details

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is a mid-range smartphone
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Livemint

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP unit

Samsung India has launched the 5G version of Galaxy M32. The Galaxy smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and gets a quad camera setup. 

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G starts at a price of 20,999. The sale starts on 2 September from 12 PM. The phone will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which will be priced at 20,999 and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the pricing of which is yet to be announced. The memory is expandable to 1TB using a memory card. 

Samsung India will also provide an instant discount of 2,000 on ICICI Credit Cards and EMI.  

The phone will be available in two colours: Slate Black and Sky Blue. 

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary lens being a 48MP unit. Along with the primary lens, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13 MP unit. 

The phone gets a 6.5-inch V-display with HD+ resolution. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a notch to house the front-facing camera. 

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5g gets a 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports 15W fast charge. 

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 12 5G bands. The South Korean company has promised 2 years of OS support. The device will come with Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1. 

