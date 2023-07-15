comScore
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G goes on sale on Amazon: Know features, offers and other details

 2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is now available on Amazon with prices starting at ₹16,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, and a triple camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgradesPremium
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G can now be purchased via Amazon. The smartphone is available as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale. The base variant of Galaxy M34 5G is priced at 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The phone has another model that packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs 18,999. 

Readers must note that the said prices are currently being offered as part of a special launch promotion with bank offers. Buyers of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G can avail a nine month no-cost EMI as well. Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue are the three colour options of the device that a buyer can choose from.

Recently, Samsung inaugurated a new Premium Experience Store at the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad. Samsung customers will be able to explore digital art, doodling, photography, fitness, coding, and music through ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops at the store. In addition, the store will host entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture and art.

Samsung has also announced assured gifts to the customers visiting the new Ahmedabad store. They will also be able to avail 2X loyalty points. Additionally, one can purchase Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at 2,999, when buying select Galaxy devices from the store. The offer will be available for a limited period.

Back to Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

Samsung is offering up to five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgrades for the phone. 

15 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST
