Samsung Galaxy M34 5G goes on sale on Amazon: Know features, offers and other details2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is now available on Amazon with prices starting at ₹16,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, and a triple camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G can now be purchased via Amazon. The smartphone is available as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale. The base variant of Galaxy M34 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The phone has another model that packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs ₹18,999.
