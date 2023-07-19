Samsung Galaxy M34 5G review: A feature-packed mid-range smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G review: A feature-packed mid-range smartphone4 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India, priced at ₹16,999 for the base variant. The device features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple rear camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5G connectivity, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at ₹16,999 for the base variant. Whereas, the higher variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs. 18,999.
