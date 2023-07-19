Samsung Galaxy M34 5G review: A feature-packed mid-range smartphone

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device runs on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5. Upon usage, it was noted that the device performed well in day to day operations, the scrolling and toggling between multiple apps was smooth. We played BGMI on the device for more than an hour on a regular basis from medium to high settings. The device did not face any lagging or frame-drops. However, it did turn warm a few times.