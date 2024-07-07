Samsung Galaxy M35 5G key specifications revealed ahead of July 16 India launch: Everything we know so far
Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy M35 5G in India on July 17, with key features including punch-hole display, Exynos 1380 chipset, triple camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, and 120Hz sAMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
Samsung has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the budget focused ‘M’ series, Galaxy M35 5G will launch in India on July 17. Ahead of the official launch of the device, the Korean smartphone maker has also notified a number of key features of the Galaxy M35 5G including display, battery, design and more.