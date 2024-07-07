Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 05 2024 15:58:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.75 -0.85%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648.10 -4.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 860.05 2.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 993.70 -0.54%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 339.40 1.21%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung Galaxy M35 5G key specifications revealed ahead of July 16 India launch: Everything we know so far
BackBack

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G key specifications revealed ahead of July 16 India launch: Everything we know so far

Livemint

Samsung confirms launch of Galaxy M35 5G in India on July 17, with key features including punch-hole display, Exynos 1380 chipset, triple camera setup, 6,000mAh battery, and 120Hz sAMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Samsung M35 5G will come with an sAMOLED panel.Premium
Samsung M35 5G will come with an sAMOLED panel.

Samsung has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the budget focused ‘M’ series, Galaxy M35 5G will launch in India on July 17. Ahead of the official launch of the device, the Korean smartphone maker has also notified a number of key features of the Galaxy M35 5G including display, battery, design and more.

In terms of design, the Galaxy M35 5G will come with a punch-hole style notch in the middle. The smartphone seems to be packing a plastic back and frame with a vertical triple camera layout.

The M35 5G will feature a sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display on M35 5G will come with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset based on 5nm process ,along with support for a vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation. It will also come with support for Samsung Wallet and tap to pay functionality. Apart from that, Samsung has also confirmed support for Knox security and Knox Vault on the M35 5G.

On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Moreover, it will also feature a 13MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calls. The smartphone will come with four years of Android OS updates and security patches.

On the battery front, the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery pack and 25W of fast charging. It will come in three colourways: Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey.

The smartphone will first be available on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale on July 20 to July 21. Meanwhile, Samsung hasn't provided any details about the pricing of the smartphone and we will have to wait for the offficial launch of the device on July 16 to get more details.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Jul 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue