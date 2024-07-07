Samsung has confirmed that its latest smartphone in the budget focused ‘M’ series, Galaxy M35 5G will launch in India on July 17. Ahead of the official launch of the device, the Korean smartphone maker has also notified a number of key features of the Galaxy M35 5G including display, battery, design and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the Galaxy M35 5G will come with a punch-hole style notch in the middle. The smartphone seems to be packing a plastic back and frame with a vertical triple camera layout.

The M35 5G will feature a sAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display on M35 5G will come with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset based on 5nm process ,along with support for a vapour cooling chamber for heat dissipation. It will also come with support for Samsung Wallet and tap to pay functionality. Apart from that, Samsung has also confirmed support for Knox security and Knox Vault on the M35 5G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the optics front, the smartphone will come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Moreover, it will also feature a 13MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and video calls. The smartphone will come with four years of Android OS updates and security patches.

On the battery front, the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery pack and 25W of fast charging. It will come in three colourways: Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey.

The smartphone will first be available on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale on July 20 to July 21. Meanwhile, Samsung hasn't provided any details about the pricing of the smartphone and we will have to wait for the offficial launch of the device on July 16 to get more details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

