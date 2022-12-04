Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets Android 13 based One UI 5.0: Here’s what's new

Samsung has been rolling out One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy phones. The update is based on the Android 13 operating system and brings a host of new features to the devices. Now, it is time for the Galaxy M42 5G to get the latest update. The company has released One UI 5.0 update for Samsung Galaxy M42 5G users in India.
Samsung One UI 5.0 brings firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5 to the device. It also bumps the phone’s security patch level to November 2022. It also allows users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G smartphone users can head to the Settings app and tap on the Software update to install the latest update on their phone.
The UI 5.0 comes with new features and visual changes like new notification icons and notification interfaces. It also brings stackable widget support, Bixby Text Call, new multitasking gestures, among others.
To recall, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G debuted last year. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display offers an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The handset packs up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. To perform camera duties, there is a 20MP camera at the front for selfies. The handset offers a 48MP primary camera on the back. Other sensors on the Galaxy M42 5G are an 8MP (F2.2)ultra wide camera, a 5MP (F2.4) depth camera and a 5MP (2.4) macro camera.