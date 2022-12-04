Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets Android 13 based One UI 5.0: Here’s what's new

Samsung One UI 5.0 brings firmware version M426BXXU3CVK5 to the device. It also bumps the phone’s security patch level to November 2022. It also allows users to customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also comes with up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.