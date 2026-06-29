Samsung Galaxy M47 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP OIS camera

Samsung has expanded its M-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M47 5G. The new budget phone comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and Android 16 out of the box.

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Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy M47 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G price in India, availability The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is priced at ₹22,999 (including a coupon offer). The phone comes in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colour options and will go on sale via Amazon during the Prime Day Sale starting July 4.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G specifications The Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits HBM brightness and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The M47 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU. It comes in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be further expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

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For optics, the Galaxy M47 5G packs a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it houses a 12MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung device runs on Android 16 based on One UI 8.5 with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. On the connectivity front, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits HBM / 1,400 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm) octa-core processor (4× Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz + 4× Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz) GPU Adreno 710 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 2TB via microSD Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 2MP macro (f/2.4), LED flash Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Software Android 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5 Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Audio Stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio Connectivity 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C Battery 6,000mAh Charging 45W fast charging Colours Rogue Red, Blaze Blue

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in