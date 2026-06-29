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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP OIS camera

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M47 5G in India with a price of 22,999. The phone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP camera. 

Aman Gupta
Updated29 Jun 2026, 02:25 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G
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Samsung has expanded its M-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M47 5G. The new budget phone comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery and Android 16 out of the box.

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Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy M47 5G:

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is priced at 22,999 (including a coupon offer). The phone comes in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colour options and will go on sale via Amazon during the Prime Day Sale starting July 4.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G specifications

The Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits HBM brightness and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The M47 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU. It comes in 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be further expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

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For optics, the Galaxy M47 5G packs a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it houses a 12MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung device runs on Android 16 based on One UI 8.5 with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. On the connectivity front, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

FeatureDetails
Display6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits HBM / 1,400 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm) octa-core processor (4× Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz + 4× Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz)
GPUAdreno 710
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR5X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 2TB via microSD
Rear Camera50MP primary (OIS, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 2MP macro (f/2.4), LED flash
Front Camera12MP (f/2.2)
SoftwareAndroid 16 with Samsung One UI 8.5
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
AudioStereo speakers, USB Type-C audio
Connectivity5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
Battery6,000mAh
Charging45W fast charging
ColoursRogue Red, Blaze Blue

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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