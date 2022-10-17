Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specs leaked: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 04:55 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is likely to have a 6.67-inch FDH+ sAMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.
Features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M54 5G have leaked online. According to YouTube channel The Pixel, the next Galaxy M series phone may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor. The leakster has posted a video on the Google-owned video platforms which reveals that the handset could be housed by a 6,000mAh battery. The device may offer up to 25 watt wired chagrin support.