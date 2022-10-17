Features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M54 5G have leaked online. According to YouTube channel The Pixel, the next Galaxy M series phone may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor. The leakster has posted a video on the Google-owned video platforms which reveals that the handset could be housed by a 6,000mAh battery. The device may offer up to 25 watt wired chagrin support.

As per the video, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is likely to have a 6.67-inch FDH+ sAMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Another feature tipped for the upcoming device is the 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

On the rear, Samsung Galaxy M54 5G is rumoured to come equipped with a triple camera setup. The camera system may consist of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP tertiary sensor. The handset is tipped to pack up to 8GB of RAM. This may be paired with 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacity.

Other expected features of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port and may feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset is said to run on Android 13-based Samsung One UI 5.0 operating out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will succeed the Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone was launched in April this year. It comes with a starting price of ₹23,999 and packs up to 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The Galaxy M53 5G also gets RAM plus feature that expands the RAM to up to 16 GB. Galaxy M53 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch sAMOLED+ FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes protected by Gorilla Glass 5.