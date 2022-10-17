Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specs leaked: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will succeed the Galaxy M53 5G. The smartphone was launched in April this year. It comes with a starting price of ₹23,999 and packs up to 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The Galaxy M53 5G also gets RAM plus feature that expands the RAM to up to 16 GB. Galaxy M53 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone features a 6.7 inch sAMOLED+ FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes protected by Gorilla Glass 5.