Samsung launches Galaxy M55 and M15 with minor upgrades for enhanced performance and user experience. M55 starts at Rs. 26,999 and M15 at Rs. 13,299 in India, available on Amazon and Samsung online store.

Samsung has launched its much-awaited additions to the mid-range smartphone market, introducing the Samsung Galaxy M55 and the Galaxy M15. These smartphones boast several minor upgrades aimed at enhancing overall performance and user experience.

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15: Prices in India As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M55 starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the Galaxy M15 comes in at a starting price of Rs. 13,299 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. Both smartphones are now available for purchase on Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15: Specifications Starting with the Samsung Galaxy M55, it showcases a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals. Departing from its traditional Exynos processor, Samsung has opted for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC to power the Galaxy M55. It offers storage options with 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations and up to 265GB of internal storage.

Regarding photography, the Galaxy M55 is equipped with a triple camera system, comprising a 50MP main camera with OIS and VDIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it boasts a high-resolution 50MP front camera. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Whereas the Samsung Galaxy M15 presents a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and impressive peak brightness. Driving this smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with a Mali G57 GPU. Consumers have the option to select between 4GB and 6GB RAM versions with a maximum of 128GB internal storage capacity.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy M15 is equipped with a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 13MP front camera for selfies. To ensure longevity, the device packs a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

