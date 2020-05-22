Samsung is months from launching the new Galaxy Note flagship but the South Korean company is planning on launching the new smartphone through an online event. The company is planning to skip the physical event to launch its Galaxy Note 20 through an online event thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

After Apple, Google and Microsoft, Samsung is the latest company to join the list of companies that are moving to completely online events.

According to South Korea publication The Korea Herald, Samsung is planning an online-only event to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. This would be the first-ever Samsung Unpacked event that would be completely online.

During the online-event, the South Korean company is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August this year and might even launch Galaxy Fold 2 at the same event. The smartphone maker is expected to confirm the launch date within the next few weeks. The company had launched the Galaxy Note flagship in New York last year. Going by the annual launch cycle, Samsung is expected to launch the device this year in the month of August.

So far, a few specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series have surfaced online. The device is expected to sport a 6.42-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution.

The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.

Like the vanilla Note 20, the Note 20 will also have support for 120Hz refresh rate but with QHD resolution of 1444*3096 pixels.

The smartphone maker may launch the Galaxy Note 20 with Snapdragon 865 processor or its custom Exynos 990 SoC, depending upon the region.

The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature a 7.59-inch screen with 2213x1689 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

