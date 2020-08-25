After a long wait, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, were launched in the Indian market today at the virtual Galaxy Powerfest. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event held last month.

Samsung also announced the commencement of deliveries of Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for pre-booked customers in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: For work and play

Samsung hails Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra as the ultimate smartphones for work and play. The company says that the Galaxy Note20 series has attracted huge interest from Indian consumers, with pre-registrations for Samsung’s latest flagships crossing 5 lakh in the country.

Galaxy Note20 - Pre-bookings

Samsung also suggested that the pre-bookings for Galaxy Note20 series in India will continue till August 27. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Note20 series on to Samsung.com and visit leading retail outlets.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth INR 7000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth INR 10000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Galaxy Note 20: Benefits

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to ₹6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20 and up to ₹9000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of ₹5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Also, pre-booking customers will be eligible for getting Samsung Care+ ADLD (Accidental Liquid and Damage) worth ₹3999 @50% discount.

Galaxy Note 20: Price

Galaxy Note20 is available for an effective ownership price of ₹64999 in Mystic Blue, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is for ₹85999, available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours.

