Samsung Galaxy Ring launched at Unpacked event 2024: Price, specifications and more
At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event held in Paris, Samsung unveiled its latest innovation in wearable technology: the Galaxy Ring. This new addition to Samsung's wearable lineup was announced alongside the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, marking a significant expansion of the company’s health and fitness offerings.