At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event held in Paris, Samsung unveiled its latest innovation in wearable technology: the Galaxy Ring. This new addition to Samsung's wearable lineup was announced alongside the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, marking a significant expansion of the company’s health and fitness offerings.

The Galaxy Ring is poised to deliver a comprehensive wellness experience, leveraging Samsung’s advanced AI technology. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Ring begin on July 10 in select markets, with general availability starting on July 24. It is available in three sleek colors—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and comes in nine different sizes to ensure a perfect fit.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the Samsung Health app, the Galaxy Ring provides a wealth of health data without the need for a subscription. Users can expect detailed sleep analyses, including metrics such as Sleep Score, snoring data, movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate. Despite its compact form, the ring is packed with features, weighing between 2.3 and 3.0 grams depending on the size.

The Galaxy Ring is built to endure tough conditions with its Titanium Grade 5 finish and 10ATM water resistance. It offers up to seven days of battery life, and comes with a charging case that features LED indicators for charging status. A temperature sensor is also included, enabling Cycle Tracking.

Samsung’s AI technology enhances the Galaxy Ring’s health monitoring capabilities, generating detailed health reports that include an Energy Score, which evaluates both physical and mental states based on various health metrics. Real-time heart health monitoring is provided through features like Heart Rate Alert and Live Heart Rate checks, with notifications sent via the Samsung Health app.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Galaxy Ring supports active lifestyles with Auto Workout Detection for walking and running, and provides Inactive Alerts to encourage daily movement. Beyond health and fitness, the ring includes a double pinch gesture feature, allowing users to control functions on their connected Galaxy smartphones, such as taking photos or dismissing alarms. Additionally, the Find My Ring feature helps locate the ring using the Samsung Find network.

Priced at $399, the Galaxy Ring represents Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of wearable technology, offering users a robust, AI-driven health and wellness tool in a stylish and durable design.

