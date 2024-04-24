Samsung Galaxy Ring leaks: Wearable likely to offer eight versions and nine-day battery life
Samsung's Galaxy Ring will reportedly feature eight distinct versions with model numbers from SM-Q500 to SM-Q509, potentially aligning with US ring sizes. The device is likely to offer a nine-day battery life and come in three finishes.
Samsung is gearing up to release its latest wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, which is set to make its debut in global markets in the coming months. While the complete details remain a mystery, some interesting information has emerged from various reports.
