Samsung is gearing up to release its latest wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, which is set to make its debut in global markets in the coming months. While the complete details remain a mystery, some interesting information has emerged from various reports.

According to a report from Galaxy Club in the Netherlands, the Galaxy Ring will come in eight distinct versions, each with a unique model number ranging from SM-Q500 to SM-Q509. However, two model numbers appear to be missing, fueling speculation that Samsung might have additional sizes or a ninth variant up its sleeve, as noted by gadgets360.

The speculation is that these model numbers could align with US ring sizes, starting at size 5 and potentially reaching size 13. This broad range suggests that Samsung is aiming to accommodate a wide variety of users. Earlier this year, a tech analyst claimed to have had hands-on experience with a prototype of the Galaxy Ring, mentioning that it would be offered in multiple sizes, with the largest being US size 13, equivalent to a diameter of 22.2mm. Additionally, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Ring in three different finishes, allowing for a personalized touch.

A report from Korea also reveals that the Galaxy Ring will boast an impressive battery life, with a single charge lasting up to nine days. This extended battery life could make the Galaxy Ring particularly appealing for users who prefer longer intervals between charges.

Samsung plans to manufacture over 400,000 units of the Galaxy Ring, with mass production kicking off next month. The device was initially teased during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in January, and then made a short appearance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).The official unveiling is expected to occur at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July, where it will share the spotlight with other rumored devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

