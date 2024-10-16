Korean tech giant Samsung has officially launched its much-anticipated Galaxy Ring in India, marking a significant addition to its line of wearable devices. The unveiling took place on Wednesday, following the opening of reservations earlier this week, which required an upfront payment of ₹1,999.

Pricing

This innovative fitness ring is available in three stylish finishes—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and offers an impressive nine size options, catering to a wide range of users. Starting at a price of ₹38,999, the Galaxy Ring can be purchased through Samsung.com, select retail outlets, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Customers can also take advantage of Samsung’s sizing kit to ensure they choose the correct size before making a purchase. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available, beginning at ₹1,625 over 24 months. Those who buy the ring before October 18 will receive a complimentary 25W travel adapter.

Specifications and features

The Galaxy Ring boasts an array of advanced features designed to enhance health and wellness. It is powered by Samsung Health and employs AI technology for comprehensive health tracking, including sleep monitoring. The ring is equipped with a three-sensor system comprising an optical bio-signal sensor, temperature sensor, and accelerometer. Users can expect detailed health reports, which include metrics such as Sleep Score, energy levels, and respiratory rates.

With a compact design, the base size five version of the ring weighs a mere 2.3 grams and measures 7.0mm in width, while the larger size 13 version weighs 3 grams. The Galaxy Ring promises an impressive battery life of up to seven days on a single charge, supported by a clamshell charging case that features LED indicators for charging status.

Built with durability in mind, the device is made from titanium and is IP68 rated, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 100 metres. Users can even utilise gesture controls, such as double pinching, to interact with their connected Galaxy smartphone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!