Samsung Galaxy Ring with AI health features launched in India: Check price, specs and more
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Ring in India, featuring advanced health tracking and AI technology. Available in three finishes and nine sizes, it starts at ₹38,999. Customers can benefit from a sizing kit and no-cost EMI options, with a free travel adapter for early buyers.
Korean tech giant Samsung has officially launched its much-anticipated Galaxy Ring in India, marking a significant addition to its line of wearable devices. The unveiling took place on Wednesday, following the opening of reservations earlier this week, which required an upfront payment of ₹1,999.