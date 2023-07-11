Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a new variant, priced at ₹49,999: Details

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a new variant, priced at ₹49,999: Details1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India, featuring a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB of memory, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. The phone will be available from 11 July at a price of ₹49,999, with a 15-month no-cost EMI option.
Samsung has launched a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India today. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes powered by 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Samsung says that the handset is designed to deliver the best of Samsung’s flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans.
