Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a new variant, priced at ₹49,999: Details

Samsung has launched a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India today. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes powered by 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Samsung says that the handset is designed to deliver the best of Samsung ’s flagship experience to young Galaxy Fans.

New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and availability

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with 256 GB of memory and will be available in five epic colours – including Navy, Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite. It is priced at ₹49,999.

Those looking to buy can own the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone with 15-month no-cost EMI option at ₹3,334 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting July 11, 2023 on Samsung.com, and retail stores.

New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control for dynamic scrolling.

The handset comes with wireless power share along with wireless fast charging 2.0. It comes with 25W super-fast charging. There is a triple camera on the back. The camera system consists of a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a 12MP Wide lens and an 8MP Telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera.

Camera features on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone include Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, 3X optical zoom and 30X Space Zoom for epic experience.

The handset has a contour-cut design language, an aluminium frame with stylish modern haze finish. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is 7.9mm thick. The phone’s display comes protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and the IP68 rating. It runs Android 13 out of the box and features defense grade Knox Security to offer privacy and security on your smartphone.