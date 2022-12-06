Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets Android 13 based One UI 5 update: Details

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets Android 13 based One UI 5 update: Details1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
- Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE phone earlier this year in February. The handset is the Fan Edition version of Samsung Galaxy S21.
Samsung has started rolling out Android 13 based One UI 5 operating system update to Galaxy S21 FE users in India. The update was released for European users last month and is now available for Indian users. One UI 5.0 brings firmware version G990EXXU3DVK4 to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It also updates the Android security patch for the month of October.
If you own a Galaxy S21 FE, then you can check the update availability on your device by navigating to the Settings app. Here, scroll down and tap on Software Update. If the update is available for your device, tap on Download and Install.
To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE phone earlier this year in February. The handset is the Fan Edition version of Samsung Galaxy S21. At the launch, Samsung announced four major OS updates to the device. Android 13 is the first among them. There will be three more OS updates for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Exynos 2100 5nm chipset. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and comes with 25 watt super fast charging. Users will also get wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 support on the device.
The handset boasts of a triple camera system on the back. There is a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP main lens along with an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 32MP camera at the front. The camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom.
The Galaxy S21 FE phone is IP68 rated which means the smartphone is dust and water resistant. The phone is available in two different models. The 8GB+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at ₹49,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant costs ₹53,999. White, Lavender, Olive and Graphite are the colour variants of the phone.
