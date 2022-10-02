Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives October 2022 Android security patch

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you can update your device to the latest Android update by visiting the Settings app on your device. Here go to the Software Update menu and then tap on Download and Install.
South Korean smartphone company Samsung has started releasing October 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy S21 FE, reports SamMobile. The update brings firmware version G990EXXU3CVI8 and is currently available to Galaxy S22 FE users in India having model number SM-G990E. The rollout is expected to expand in other countries as well.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP main lens along with an 8MP telephoto sensor. The smartphone gets a 32MP front camera. The camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and a 4500mAh battery. It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging. The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant.
8GB+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at ₹49,999 and 8GB+256GB variant at ₹53,999. The smartphone is currently selling at ₹34,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB+128GB model.
Meanwhile, Samsung India recently claimed that it has sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices, creating a new record in India. According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones range were among the most sought-after devices, due to special discounts and offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In terms of value, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over INR 1000 crore on Amazon in 24 hours. Moreover, the South Korean technology giant claims that Samsung was the number one smartphone brand which sold every third smartphone being a Galaxy on the first day of Amazon Great Festival Indian sale.
