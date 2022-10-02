Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives October 2022 Android security patch

Meanwhile, Samsung India recently claimed that it has sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices, creating a new record in India. According to Samsung, the Galaxy smartphones range were among the most sought-after devices, due to special discounts and offers on Amazon and Flipkart. In terms of value, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over INR 1000 crore on Amazon in 24 hours. Moreover, the South Korean technology giant claims that Samsung was the number one smartphone brand which sold every third smartphone being a Galaxy on the first day of Amazon Great Festival Indian sale.

