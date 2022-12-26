As Samsung is gearing to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February next year, the company is reportedly planning to bring the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S22. According to tipster RGcloudS, the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S22 FE in the US on February 1, 2023.

The leakster claims that the handset could replace the allegedly cancelled Samsung Galaxy A74 5G. It is expected to come with a similar price as the Galaxy A phone. Here’s what to expect from the yet to be launched Samsung Galaxy S22 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is tipped to come powered by a new Samsung processor and a camera sensor. It may come with Exynos 2300 4nm chipset. The processor is not announced yet and is also to power the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 SE.

The smartphone is said to feature a Samsung 108MP HM6 sensor. For comparison, the existing Galaxy S21 FE has a 12MP primary sensor.

A previous leak suggested that the company is planning to bring Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds 2 together ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch. While another tipster Dohyun Kim has further revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE does not exist.

In another news, Samsung is planning to launch Samsung Galaxy F14 in India soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will debut in January 2023. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung online store and offline retail stores across the country. However, it is yet not known whether the device will offer 5G connectivity or not. No other details of the upcoming phone are known.

The Galaxy F14 phone will succeed Samsung Galaxy F13 that was launched earlier this year in the country. It is a budget category phone which comes with a starting price of ₹11,999. The handset has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. The phone’s display has a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. The handset runs on the company’s own One UI 4.0 custom skin based on Android 12 operating system.