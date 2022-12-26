Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may launch soon: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is tipped to come powered by a new Samsung processor and a camera sensor. It may debut early next year.
As Samsung is gearing to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February next year, the company is reportedly planning to bring the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S22. According to tipster RGcloudS, the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S22 FE in the US on February 1, 2023.