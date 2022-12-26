Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may launch soon: Here’s what to expect

In another news, Samsung is planning to launch Samsung Galaxy F14 in India soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will debut in January 2023. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart along with Samsung online store and offline retail stores across the country. However, it is yet not known whether the device will offer 5G connectivity or not. No other details of the upcoming phone are known.

