Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive discount on Flipkart and is now listed at its lowest-ever price of ₹36,999. The smartphone was launched by Samsung at a flagship launch event in 2022 and has since then received various price cuts.

The smartphone currently runs on OneUI 6.0 based on the latest Android 14 operating system, with 2 more OS upgrades promised in the future. The S22 also comes with a host of other premium features, including IP68 dust and water resistance and the ability to shoot 4K video with the selfie camera. Samsung is also expected to bring some Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22 with a future OneUI update.

Samsung Galaxy S22 features:

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display has 1300 nits of peak brightness and has 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a triple camera setup at the back. The camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. The device is backed by a 3700mAh battery. It comes with 15W wireless charging support as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Block chain keys from the phone’s main operating system. The handset features Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for durability against drops. Galaxy S22 was promised four generations of Android OS upgrades at launch.

