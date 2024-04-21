Samsung Galaxy S22 receives a massive price cut, now available at a price of ₹36,999 on Flipkart. Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 receives a massive discount on Flipkart, now priced at ₹36,999. It features OneUI 6.0, IP68 protection, and 4K selfie camera. The device runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and promises 4 generations of Android OS upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive discount on Flipkart and is now listed at its lowest-ever price of ₹36,999. The smartphone was launched by Samsung at a flagship launch event in 2022 and has since then received various price cuts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message